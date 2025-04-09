Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,985 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $9,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 15,574 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Rollins by 133.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 180,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,153,000 after purchasing an additional 103,426 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Rollins by 17.5% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Rollins by 65.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 131,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,644,000 after purchasing an additional 52,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROL opened at $50.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.72 and a fifty-two week high of $56.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.71. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 52.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Rollins had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 37.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

In other Rollins news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $99,469.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,937.94. This represents a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 13,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $675,217.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,600.68. The trade was a 14.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,338 shares of company stock worth $945,882. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ROL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Rollins from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Rollins from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.83.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

