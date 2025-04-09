Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of Rollins by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 50,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 38,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 37,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Insider Activity at Rollins

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 13,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $675,217.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,600.68. This trade represents a 14.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $99,469.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,937.94. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,338 shares of company stock worth $945,882 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROL. Barclays raised their target price on Rollins from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Rollins from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Rollins

Rollins Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $50.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.72 and a 12-month high of $56.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.71. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 52.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Rollins had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 37.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

Rollins Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.