Roth Capital Has Pessimistic Outlook of GRNT Q1 Earnings

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a report released on Wednesday, April 2nd. Roth Capital analyst J. White now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Granite Ridge Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Granite Ridge Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

GRNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Capital One Financial cut Granite Ridge Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.70.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock opened at $4.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.20. Granite Ridge Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 314.29%.

Institutional Trading of Granite Ridge Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grey Rock Energy Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $357,018,000. Spider Management Company LLC increased its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Spider Management Company LLC now owns 4,951,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,987,000 after purchasing an additional 872,282 shares during the period. Georgetown University increased its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Georgetown University now owns 3,325,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,483,000 after purchasing an additional 697,823 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 4,637.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 481,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 471,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 454,071 shares during the period. 31.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

