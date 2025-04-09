Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) Trading 2% Higher – Here’s Why

Roxgold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROGFF – Get Free Report) shares rose 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 46,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 99,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.
Roxgold Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54.
Roxgold Company Profile
Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the SÃ©guÃ©la gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.
