RTX (NYSE:RTX) Shares Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $112.27 and last traded at $116.57. Approximately 2,136,669 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 5,527,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Baird R W raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

Get RTX alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $171.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.62 and its 200-day moving average is $123.49.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,569,126.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,625,382.88. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,750.45. This trade represents a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RTX

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in RTX by 2,944.4% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.