Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) CTO Sells $1,838,919.24 in Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $1,838,919.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 121,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,896,626.47. The trade was a 21.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Arvind Nithrakashyap also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 7th, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,484 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total value of $1,690,467.36.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,484 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $2,000,689.56.

On Monday, March 3rd, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,485 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $2,071,568.45.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,485 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $2,431,502.25.

On Monday, February 3rd, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,485 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $2,301,562.25.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 227,596 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $14,768,704.44.

Rubrik Stock Performance

NYSE RBRK traded up $8.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,527,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,272. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.79. Rubrik, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.13 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Rubrik by 24.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 248,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after buying an additional 49,372 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Rubrik by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 72,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 12,714 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik during the third quarter worth about $336,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Rubrik by 1,329.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 18,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Rubrik in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,462,000. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Rubrik from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Rubrik from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Rubrik from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rubrik has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.17.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

