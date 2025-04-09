Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Price Target Lowered to $72.00 at Piper Sandler

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RBRK. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Rubrik from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Rubrik from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Rubrik from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Rubrik from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rubrik has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

Rubrik Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Rubrik stock opened at $52.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion and a PE ratio of -3.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.74 and its 200 day moving average is $57.56. Rubrik has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rubrik will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $119,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 341,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,708,198.48. This represents a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 227,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $14,768,704.44. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 219,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,229,014.31. This trade represents a 50.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 667,334 shares of company stock worth $44,739,736 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rubrik in the fourth quarter worth about $277,395,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,328,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,323 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Rubrik by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,444 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rubrik during the 4th quarter valued at $85,331,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Rubrik by 1,305.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,116,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,994,000 after buying an additional 1,037,319 shares during the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

