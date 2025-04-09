Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 233,233 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 776,839 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,233 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Southwest Airlines worth $26,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rahlfs Capital LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,826 shares of the airline’s stock worth $11,694,000 after purchasing an additional 72,281 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,675,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the airline’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of LUV stock opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $36.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The airline reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 5.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on LUV. Raymond James boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Melius Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director C. David Cush purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.03 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,900.33. The trade was a 35.69 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

