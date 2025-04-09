Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,492 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of TransUnion worth $28,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $69.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.67. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $66.07 and a 1 year high of $113.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.14). TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.51%.

TransUnion announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TransUnion from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.54.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Venkat Achanta sold 1,821 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $174,342.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,095,112.82. The trade was a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $83,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,447,610.83. This trade represents a 1.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,021 shares of company stock worth $372,751 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

