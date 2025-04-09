Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,162,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,365 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.52% of Independence Realty Trust worth $23,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,398,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,968 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,495,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,150,000 after purchasing an additional 686,630 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,105,000. Aew Capital Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,316,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,968,000 after purchasing an additional 434,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IRT. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.22.

In related news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $212,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 873,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,524,071.65. This trade represents a 1.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.25. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 98.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $22.26.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 1.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 355.56%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

