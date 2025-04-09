Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 254,400 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Exelixis worth $24,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth $4,396,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Exelixis by 134.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth about $994,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,562,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,884,000 after acquiring an additional 704,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 36,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXEL shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exelixis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.59.

Exelixis Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $34.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.76. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $40.02. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

In other news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 12,210 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $425,884.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,561.28. The trade was a 28.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $388,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 341,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,231,886.40. The trade was a 2.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 140,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,234. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.