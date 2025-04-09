Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $24.92 Million Stock Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,432 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of argenx worth $24,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 369.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of argenx by 1,016.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 1,133.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx Price Performance

argenx stock opened at $548.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -623.78 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $615.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $603.52. argenx SE has a 52-week low of $352.77 and a 52-week high of $678.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $761.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.52 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that argenx SE will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of argenx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $717.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on argenx from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective (up previously from $660.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $687.00.

About argenx

(Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Further Reading

