Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $25.69 Million Stock Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 1,157.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 138,729 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.24% of NICE worth $25,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NICE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NICE by 34.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 5,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in NICE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $647,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in NICE by 238.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in NICE in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,438,000. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NICE stock opened at $142.24 on Wednesday. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $137.19 and a fifty-two week high of $244.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.49.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $721.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.47 million. NICE had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on NICE from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $215.00) on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of NICE from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NICE from $286.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NICE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.64.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

