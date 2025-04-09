Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 55,971 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 73.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,481 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,971 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of First Solar worth $23,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,821,701 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,259,697,000 after purchasing an additional 120,289 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,666,242 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $469,154,000 after acquiring an additional 63,739 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,359,846 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $415,899,000 after acquiring an additional 262,482 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in First Solar by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,805,244 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $336,871,000 after acquiring an additional 426,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $317,399,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Price Performance

First Solar stock opened at $120.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.01. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $306.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($1.16). First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on First Solar from $304.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $297.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $265.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.42.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $50,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,197.50. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 7,475 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total value of $1,021,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,793.40. This represents a 67.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,311 shares of company stock worth $4,767,158. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

