Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 942 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $28,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,840,000. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $447,000. Vestcor Inc increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.3% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 18,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Finally, Brophy Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $499,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. This represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,840. This represents a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on LMT. Melius Research lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Melius downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $536.60.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $441.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $418.88 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $503.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.30%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

