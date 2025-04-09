Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,623 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of CoStar Group worth $22,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 534.8% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 414.4% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP opened at $73.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.23 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.26 and a 52-week high of $95.71. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.71.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. CoStar Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $709.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.00 million. Research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $139,745.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,534.40. This represents a 5.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.07.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

