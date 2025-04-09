Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 386,380 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 145,993 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $30,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 859.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 407 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 412 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Canada raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $119.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 0.3 %

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $99.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.08. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $60.15 and a 52-week high of $111.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

