Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 593,214 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,996,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593,214 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.78% of Organon & Co. worth $29,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 203.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 162,188 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 58,378 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 410,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,963 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,895,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,634,000 after purchasing an additional 136,760 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,260,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,582,000 after buying an additional 12,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OGN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.85. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.09). Organon & Co. had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 431.62%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.67%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

About Organon & Co.

(Free Report)

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.