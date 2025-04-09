Saga (LON:SAGA) Releases Earnings Results

Saga (LON:SAGA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 23.20 ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Saga had a negative net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 87.14%.

Saga Stock Performance

Saga stock opened at GBX 125.82 ($1.61) on Wednesday. Saga has a 1 year low of GBX 93.40 ($1.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 151 ($1.93). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 124.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 120.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 625.34. The company has a market cap of £174.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.18, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.57.

Get Saga alerts:

About Saga

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Saga exists to deliver exceptional experiences for our customers every day, whilst being a driver of positive change in our markets and communities.

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.