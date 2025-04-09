Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Given New $455.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $540.00 to $455.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAIA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Saia from $510.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $456.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $535.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Saia in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.67.

Get Saia alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Saia

Saia Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $323.07 on Tuesday. Saia has a 52 week low of $287.50 and a 52 week high of $624.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $459.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.99.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.69 million. Saia had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Saia will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Saia news, CAO Kelly W. Benton sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,500. The trade was a 9.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total transaction of $3,671,619.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,599,114.30. This trade represents a 29.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,493 shares of company stock valued at $4,646,181. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Saia by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,522,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,149,779,000 after purchasing an additional 25,090 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $883,941,000 after buying an additional 794,197 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Saia by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $352,255,000 after acquiring an additional 24,351 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Saia by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Saia by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 374,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,598,000 after acquiring an additional 49,442 shares during the period.

About Saia

(Get Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.