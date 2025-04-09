Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.61 and last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 493918 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Sally Beauty in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $863.86 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The company had revenue of $937.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.44 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,428,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,880,000 after purchasing an additional 279,222 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sally Beauty by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,049,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,316,000 after buying an additional 459,972 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Sally Beauty by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,022,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,037,000 after buying an additional 214,108 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,671,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,365,000 after acquiring an additional 156,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,605,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,228,000 after acquiring an additional 59,478 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

