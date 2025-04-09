Samuel N. Borgese Sells 1,140 Shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Stock

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) Director Samuel N. Borgese sold 1,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $12,551.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,250 shares in the company, valued at $222,952.50. This trade represents a 5.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

El Pollo Loco Trading Up 9.6 %

Shares of El Pollo Loco stock opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $302.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.94.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $114.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.19 million. On average, analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Craig Hallum began coverage on El Pollo Loco in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Analysis on El Pollo Loco

Hedge Funds Weigh In On El Pollo Loco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOCO. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 91.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 235.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.