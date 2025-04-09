Samuel N. Borgese Sells 4,643 Shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Stock

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) Director Samuel N. Borgese sold 4,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $43,179.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,264.60. This represents a 11.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

El Pollo Loco Stock Performance

LOCO opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.31. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $14.25. The company has a market cap of $302.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.35.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $114.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOCO. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 4,840.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter worth about $1,146,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

