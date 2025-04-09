Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,438,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,078,000 after acquiring an additional 323,028 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Hercules Capital by 1,909.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 327,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 311,167 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth $3,281,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 443,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,902,000 after buying an additional 150,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $2,324,000. Institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HTGC shares. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Hercules Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Hercules Capital from $21.50 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

Hercules Capital Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of HTGC opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.73. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $22.04.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $121.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.09 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 53.28% and a return on equity of 17.19%. Analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.38%.

Hercules Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.