Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 7,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 5,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $61.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $81.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.97 and a 200 day moving average of $70.69.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $20.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.66.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

