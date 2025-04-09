Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Purchases 3,779 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,188,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,915,904,000 after purchasing an additional 100,433,280 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,063,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,299 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,993,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,198,000 after acquiring an additional 955,574 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 621.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 911,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,081,000 after acquiring an additional 785,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 1,450,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,093,000 after purchasing an additional 765,994 shares in the last quarter.

FNDA opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.71. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $32.71.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

