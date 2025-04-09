Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 659,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 64,972 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.18% of Sapiens International worth $17,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Sapiens International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Sapiens International by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Price Performance

SPNS stock opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.10. Sapiens International Co. has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $41.22.

Sapiens International Increases Dividend

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Sapiens International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $134.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.89 million. Analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Sapiens International’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. Sapiens International’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPNS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Sapiens International Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

