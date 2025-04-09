Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 4,856.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNDR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Schneider National by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 176,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 63,587 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 56,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth $266,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 90,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,369,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,940,000 after acquiring an additional 172,418 shares during the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schneider National Stock Performance

Schneider National stock opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.10. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 58.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Schneider National from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. National Bankshares set a $25.00 price objective on Schneider National in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Citigroup raised Schneider National from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Schneider National from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.93.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

