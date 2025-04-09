Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 30,655 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 80.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,655 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Vertex were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Vertex by 707.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 446,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,845,000 after purchasing an additional 391,601 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in Vertex in the 4th quarter worth about $1,884,000. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vertex

In other Vertex news, major shareholder Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 53,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $3,041,052.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,229,257 shares in the company, valued at $69,428,435.36. This trade represents a 4.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 43,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $1,555,343.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749.36. The trade was a 99.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Vertex stock opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Vertex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $60.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 195.00, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.40.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $178.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.90 million. Vertex had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 4.73%. Analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VERX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Vertex from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vertex from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Vertex from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

Vertex Profile

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

