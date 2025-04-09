Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,041,678 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 189% from the previous session’s volume of 1,053,534 shares.The stock last traded at $32.45 and had previously closed at $32.25.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 6.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 21,900.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Moller Wealth Partners grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Moller Wealth Partners now owns 398,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,412,000 after buying an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 815,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,465,000 after buying an additional 20,683 shares during the last quarter. First County Bank CT bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $877,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

