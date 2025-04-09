Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.61 and last traded at $32.61, with a volume of 27907 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.83.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Trading Up 6.6 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 79,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (FNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a fundamentally-selected and -weighted Russell index of small firms in developed ex-US markets based on adjusted sales, retained operational cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.