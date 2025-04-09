Scotiabank Upgrades Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to “Sector Outperform”

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $305.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $342.00 to $329.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $354.00 target price (down from $361.00) on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Public Storage from $316.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.08.

PSA stock opened at $266.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.76. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $256.31 and a 1-year high of $369.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $298.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Public Storage by 5.9% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 36,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 351,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,172,000 after buying an additional 8,064 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 9.8% in the first quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 2.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

