Seaport Res Ptn Has Bearish Forecast for BK Q2 Earnings

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report issued on Thursday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.84. The consensus estimate for Bank of New York Mellon’s current full-year earnings is $6.96 per share.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on BK. StockNews.com lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $73.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $52.64 and a 12 month high of $90.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.06.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, South Plains Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.