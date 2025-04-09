Seaport Res Ptn Has Bearish Forecast for IMAX Q3 Earnings

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IMAX in a report released on Friday, April 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for IMAX’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.08 million. IMAX had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 7.40%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of IMAX from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Macquarie lifted their price target on IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on IMAX from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $22.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.09. IMAX has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $27.77.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in IMAX by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 78,333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 415.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

