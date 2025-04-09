Seaport Res Ptn Has Bullish Estimate for FOX FY2025 Earnings

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of FOX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.63. The consensus estimate for FOX’s current full-year earnings is $4.25 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for FOX’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Get FOX alerts:

Separately, Moffett Nathanson cut FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

FOX Stock Down 1.6 %

FOX stock opened at $43.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.50. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $27.63 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.58.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.35. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FOX

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 327.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $3,083,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,200,862 shares in the company, valued at $63,849,832.54. The trade was a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $69,178.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,324.61. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.56%.

About FOX

(Get Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.