SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 943 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 578 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $66.45 on Wednesday. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $62.38 and a 1 year high of $87.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.68.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total transaction of $401,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,507. This trade represents a 79.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 72,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total transaction of $5,787,296.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,160,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,868,356. This trade represents a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,214 shares of company stock valued at $6,293,903 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SEIC. Raymond James upgraded SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SEI Investments from $87.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on SEI Investments from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

