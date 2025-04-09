Sequoia Economic Infrastructure (LON:SEQI) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc (LON:SEQI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 71.50 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 72.13 ($0.92), with a volume of 417130 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.40 ($0.95).

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -7,339.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 76.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 77.65.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a GBX 1.72 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -70,000.00%.

About Sequoia Economic Infrastructure

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

