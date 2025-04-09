ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Cut to $1,000.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,210.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,010.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,100.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,079.10.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $724.94 on Tuesday. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $149.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.14, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $892.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $976.70.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.70, for a total transaction of $4,285,197.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,126 shares in the company, valued at $10,733,252.20. This trade represents a 28.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,058.54, for a total transaction of $481,635.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,200.58. The trade was a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,351 shares of company stock worth $20,050,076 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onefund LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.