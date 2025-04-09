Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.70 and traded as low as $10.51. Servotronics shares last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 1,144 shares.
Servotronics Stock Up 0.1 %
The stock has a market cap of $26.80 million, a PE ratio of 210.24 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.70.
Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The conglomerate reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Servotronics had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 0.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.37) EPS.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Servotronics
Servotronics Company Profile
Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets servo-control components and other technology products for aerospace, military, and medical applications in the United States and internationally. It offers high-performance servo valves, including torque motor, hydraulic, and pneumatic valves. The company offers its products to products are sold to commercial aerospace, government, medical, and industrial markets.
