Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.70 and traded as low as $10.51. Servotronics shares last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 1,144 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $26.80 million, a PE ratio of 210.24 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.70.

Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The conglomerate reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Servotronics had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 0.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.37) EPS.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Servotronics stock. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Servotronics, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:SVT Free Report ) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,656 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Servotronics worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets servo-control components and other technology products for aerospace, military, and medical applications in the United States and internationally. It offers high-performance servo valves, including torque motor, hydraulic, and pneumatic valves. The company offers its products to products are sold to commercial aerospace, government, medical, and industrial markets.

