Shelton Capital Management Acquires 700 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,719 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Workday were worth $6,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in Workday by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Workday by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its position in Workday by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.61, for a total value of $733,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,814.67. This represents a 22.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.42, for a total value of $13,799,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,785,200. The trade was a 48.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,424 shares of company stock valued at $74,332,103 in the last three months. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Workday stock opened at $210.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.81 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $251.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.27). Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Workday from $287.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $355.00 to $305.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.18.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

