Shelton Capital Management Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,344,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,064,601,000 after acquiring an additional 639,323 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,530,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $968,844,000 after purchasing an additional 82,758 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $497,648,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,112,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $468,551,000 after purchasing an additional 347,905 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,682,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,081,000 after buying an additional 753,653 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.43.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $92.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.54 and its 200-day moving average is $124.35. The stock has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $91.18 and a 1-year high of $169.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 93.12%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

