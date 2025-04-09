Shelton Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 70.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,443 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Melius lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $350.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Eaton from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.06.

Eaton Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE ETN opened at $250.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $292.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.59. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $231.85 and a fifty-two week high of $379.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.79%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.