Shelton Capital Management Sells 213 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $7,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 236.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $55.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.81. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $53.33 and a twelve month high of $83.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.