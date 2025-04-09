Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “in-line” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FOUR. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $143.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.38.

Shift4 Payments Trading Down 2.0 %

FOUR stock opened at $73.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $55.87 and a twelve month high of $127.50.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 29.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 264,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,287,295.20. This represents a 0.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,094,317.56. This trade represents a 5.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,695 shares of company stock worth $1,097,380 in the last 90 days. 30.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,539,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,668,000 after purchasing an additional 562,774 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,510,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,489,000 after purchasing an additional 367,500 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,198,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,689,000 after buying an additional 350,703 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,899,000 after buying an additional 106,217 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 981,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,897,000 after buying an additional 181,539 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

