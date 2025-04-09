Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 325.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, CEO Philip G. Brace acquired 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.13 per share, for a total transaction of $661,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,300. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. B. Riley lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $49.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 4.73. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.93 and a 1-year high of $120.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.65 and a 200-day moving average of $83.10.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 12.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.89%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

