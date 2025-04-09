Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 325.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions
In related news, CEO Philip G. Brace acquired 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.13 per share, for a total transaction of $661,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,300. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Report on SWKS
Skyworks Solutions Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $49.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 4.73. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.93 and a 1-year high of $120.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.65 and a 200-day moving average of $83.10.
Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 12.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.89%.
Skyworks Solutions Profile
Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Skyworks Solutions
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Make Big Bets on Gold With These 3 Leveraged Mining Funds
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Tariff-Proof Stocks: 3 Big Bargains With Huge Upside Potential
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Qualcomm Breaks Down But RSI Signals It’s Severely Oversold
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.