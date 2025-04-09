Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $47.93 and last traded at $49.20, with a volume of 6327940 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.78.

The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.10.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 12.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 85.89%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Philip G. Brace acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.13 per share, with a total value of $661,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $661,300. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

