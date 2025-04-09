SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.85 and last traded at $17.37, with a volume of 1184897 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.56.

SMC Trading Up 11.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.94. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.96.

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. SMC had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that SMC Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

SMC Company Profile

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment.

