SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Up 2.8% – Still a Buy?

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) shot up 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.65 and last traded at $9.84. 38,492,041 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 45,505,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.57.

SOFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average of $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.49.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 3.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $141,724.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,329.18. This represents a 5.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $867,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 655,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,280,691.52. The trade was a 9.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,905 shares of company stock worth $1,308,075 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 308.8% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 171,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 129,467 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 109,571.4% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,075,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,512,000 after purchasing an additional 42,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burr Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Burr Financial Services LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

