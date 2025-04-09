Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Shares Purchased by Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) by 1,429.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAH. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 515.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Price Performance

Shares of SAH opened at $56.64 on Wednesday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.82 and a 52 week high of $76.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.95 and a 200-day moving average of $64.01.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 19.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAH. StockNews.com lowered Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

