SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.05 and last traded at $7.13. 6,369,548 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 37,868,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on SoundHound AI from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, March 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundHound AI to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoundHound AI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 2.73.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.58). SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 163.58% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The firm had revenue of $34.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Majid Emami sold 28,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $281,080.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 669,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,631,356.60. This represents a 4.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Ming Hom sold 28,388 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $281,041.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 689,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,827,554.80. This trade represents a 3.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 500,565 shares of company stock worth $4,999,726. 12.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 43.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 45,750 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 25,989 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SoundHound AI by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 69,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 29,578 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in SoundHound AI by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SoundHound AI by 67.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 15,738 shares during the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

